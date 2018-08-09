Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 4th

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd traded up $0.01, reaching $12.11, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,264. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

