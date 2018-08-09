BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund traded down $0.11, hitting $15.61, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 19,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,168. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

