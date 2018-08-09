Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd traded down $0.03, reaching $13.27, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,765. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $14.41.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

