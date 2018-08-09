BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,417. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Florida intangible personal property tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.