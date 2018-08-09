BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.36

News stories about BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) have trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.735732691144 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,921. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,743.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

