BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,488,089 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of Microsoft worth $45,621,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,739,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,959 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $109.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

