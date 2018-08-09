Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (BME)

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust traded up $0.34, reaching $40.53, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,236. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

