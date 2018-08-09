BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust traded down $0.01, reaching $13.18, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,527. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment Company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.