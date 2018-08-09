BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,461. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.