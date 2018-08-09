BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,178. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

