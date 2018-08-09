BlackRock (BLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results benefited from growth in assets under management (AUM) and higher revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. The company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equity business and expand globally via acquisitions to further boost top-line growth. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, mounting expenses, mainly due to continued rise in marketing costs, might hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. The company's high dependence on overseas revenues also remains a matter of concern.”

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $484.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock has a one year low of $408.62 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

