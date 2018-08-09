Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) has been assigned a $21.00 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals opened at $18.46 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 57.2% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,413,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,384 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 553,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 68.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,489 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 181,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

