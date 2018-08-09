Bitcoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $354.83 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $610.93 or 0.09317640 BTC on popular exchanges including B2BX, Coinhub, BigONE and YoBit. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.56 billion and $354.83 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.02375818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005989 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001429 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001029 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,284,063 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

