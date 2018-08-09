Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $14,465.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001709 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000295 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,325 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

