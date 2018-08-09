BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,187. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

