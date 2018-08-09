BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

BioLife Solutions opened at $19.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $264.10 million, a PE ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 214,286 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $2,436,431.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 6,858 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $69,060.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $148,683.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,478 shares of company stock worth $6,925,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,920 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

