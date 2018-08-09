BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECH. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE traded up $1.52, hitting $178.84, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 14.75%. research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

