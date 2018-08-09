BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 279,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 91.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,119,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,406,000 after acquiring an additional 949,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $46.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.