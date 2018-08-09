BidaskClub Upgrades IES (IESC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut IES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. IES has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IES by 609.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. The company's Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

