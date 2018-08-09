BidaskClub Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Buy

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $70.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.25 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $3,005,759.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,867,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $539,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,817 shares of company stock worth $4,421,124. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

