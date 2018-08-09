BidaskClub Downgrades Stars Group (TSG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $392.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stars Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

