BidaskClub Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Strong Sell

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line opened at $48.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $154,526.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,980.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.