Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stock Spirits Group (STCK)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205.50 ($2.66). The company had a trading volume of 257,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,778. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.50 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.

