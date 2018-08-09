Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) a €82.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.83 ($90.50).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock opened at €69.82 ($81.19) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a one year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a one year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

