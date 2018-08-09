Benefitfocus (BNFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BNFT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Benefitfocus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Benefitfocus to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.98. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 53.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.