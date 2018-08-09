Belmond (BEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 7.52%.

Shares of Belmond stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.33. Belmond has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.20.

BEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Belmond from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belmond in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

