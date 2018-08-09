Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 196.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $6.85 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 4,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,245. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $49,461.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares in the company, valued at $211,587.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 67,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

