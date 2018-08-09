Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

BLCM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 545,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,723. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $49,461.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,587.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Spencer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,534.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

