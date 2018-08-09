Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.57 ($113.45).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €98.84 ($114.93) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

