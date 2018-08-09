Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.57 ($113.45).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €98.84 ($114.93) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

