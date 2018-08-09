Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Price Target Raised to $283.00 at Citigroup

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $274.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $251.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,465. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

