Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.42.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 246,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $57,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430,921 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,246,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,348,000 after acquiring an additional 256,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.6% during the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 754,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 250,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

