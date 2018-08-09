Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $36.54 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Several analysts have commented on BECN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 2,470 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $530,420.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,820 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

