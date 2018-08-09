Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $4.59 Million in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 428,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. MGIC Investment makes up about 0.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,122,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,594,000 after buying an additional 415,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,447,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,820,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,911,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 68.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,867,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,899,000 after buying an additional 2,386,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $64,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

