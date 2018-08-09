Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,730,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group opened at $48.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

