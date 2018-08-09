Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF opened at $200.71 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

