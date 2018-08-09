Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $80.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,582,000 after purchasing an additional 203,368 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,760,000 after purchasing an additional 184,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,180,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.02 and a 1 year high of $220.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

