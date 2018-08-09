Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,614,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293,285 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,161,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,388,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $190,968.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,078 shares of company stock worth $4,220,710. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems opened at $59.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

