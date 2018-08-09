BB&T Co. (BBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. BB&T reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BB&T.

Get BB&T alerts:

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BBT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $593,282 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,369,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,569,212,000 after buying an additional 592,656 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,798,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,200,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BB&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,192,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,248,000 after buying an additional 329,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,424,000 after buying an additional 79,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.01. 2,046,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,646. BB&T has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BB&T (BBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.