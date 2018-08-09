BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (BMWYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $32.24 on Monday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.50.
BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile
