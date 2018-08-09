BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (BMWYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $32.24 on Monday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.50.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

