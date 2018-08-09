Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 869.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 69.31%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.35%.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

