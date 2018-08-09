Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 86,240 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,240 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $25.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd.

