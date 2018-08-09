Barings LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nike opened at $80.50 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Nike to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

