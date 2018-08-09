Barings LLC Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of AGCO by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,746,000 after buying an additional 173,818 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $63.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.