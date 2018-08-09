Barclays Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (HNR1)

Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. equinet set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.66 ($129.84).

FRA HNR1 opened at €114.90 ($133.60) on Monday. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

