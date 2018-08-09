Barclays Increases Yelp (YELP) Price Target to $48.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Yelp traded up $10.80, hitting $48.96, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,276. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.57, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $493,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,500 shares of company stock worth $6,942,385. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Yelp by 716.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,450 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 107.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,512 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

