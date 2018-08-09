Barclays Cuts DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target to $75.00

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. MED restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.09.

DowDuPont opened at $67.66 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. DowDuPont has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DowDuPont will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 182,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

