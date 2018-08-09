Banner Co. (BANR) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Banner worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Banner opened at $65.03 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.02%. analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

