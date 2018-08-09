Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia traded up $0.15, hitting $59.02, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 56,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,004. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

