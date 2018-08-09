Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 16,136,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,519,000 after purchasing an additional 360,164 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,605,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,098,000 after purchasing an additional 134,673 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,125,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,755 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of BK opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at $947,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

