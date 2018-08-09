Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.09 Million Position in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Randgold Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,460,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Randgold Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Randgold Resources by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 473,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Randgold Resources by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 370,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new position in Randgold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,017,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randgold Resources opened at $71.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.12.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins set a $100.00 target price on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

